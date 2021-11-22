Fire department responds to water line burst at assisted living facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday at 4:31 p.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Road for a fire alarm at an assisted living facility.

Upon arrival crews found a large water line had burst and was flooding several rooms. 22 patients were relocated to dry rooms, while crews worked to remove water from the affected wing.

Water and power were shut off to the wing and an emergency cleaning was requested.

At this time, the cause of the water burst is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.