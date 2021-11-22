Advertisement

Lauren Boebert responds to FBI investigation of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert releases statement regarding FBI’s investigation involving alleged election security breaches.
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. A federal judge has ruled the Boebert does not have to unblock former Colorado state Rep. Bri Buentello, a Democrat, from her personal Twitter account. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebart didn't violate Beuntello's free speech rights because Buentello was blocked from Boebert's personal Twitter account, not a government account.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert released a statement on Monday regarding the FBI’s investigation into Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

Last week, the homes of Clerk Peters and several others, including Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager Sherronna Bishop, were searched by the FBI. According to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the court-ordered search was part of an investigation of alleged election security breaches conducted by Mesa County officials including Clerk Peters and her associates.

Representative Boebert’s statement reads:

“Many of the constituents I represent have expressed concern about the ongoing investigation into Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. At my request, I recently received a briefing from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. He addressed my concerns about the involvement of the FBI and the absolute necessity for the presumption of innocence to be extended to all of those being investigated. As many of you know, I have been a vocal opponent of the overreach and targeted nature of the FBI’s activities on a national level. It was clear from our conversation that the District Attorney is being responsible in his approach and conducting his work in as timely and professional a manner as possible, as well as providing local oversight of the FBI’s role. I will continue to be briefed as the investigation proceeds and can reassure everyone that I will continue to advocate for fairness, timeliness, and strict adherence to the proper investigative process.”

Read our previous article: FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

