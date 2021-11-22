Man arrested after shots fired in grand Junction neighborhood

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a weapon and six other charges including prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.

On Saturday, November 20th, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Sierra Vista Road. A homeowner described hearing a loud noise and glass breaking early in the morning and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in their bathroom. Upon further investigation, deputies located an additional home and a vehicle with bullet holes and no injuries were reported.

Deputies determined the shots came from a residence on Sego Ct. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies located 82 spent rounds inside the house as well as bullet holes. Parker is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

