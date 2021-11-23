Advertisement

$1,000 donation made to sponsor Guitars for Veterans program

Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source for a veterans program.
Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source to sponsor a Guitars...
Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source to sponsor a Guitars for Veterans weekly group, which is being held at the Western Region One Source.(Western Region One Source)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source, to sponsor a Guitars for Veterans weekly group.

The Guitars for Veterans will be hosted at the Western Region One Source, located at 482 28 Rd. in Grand Junction.

WROS works to connect Veterans, Military members, and their families with benefits and resources.

For more information about Western Region One Source, please visit dmva.colorado.gov. For more information about Colorado Elks Association, please visit elks.org.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

Latest News

In this photo made Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2009, the NBC peacock logo is shown in New York. (AP...
Thanksgiving programming changes
Montrose City Attorney announces departure
Crimestoppers 11/18/2021
Midday Live
Safety for the winter