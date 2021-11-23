Advertisement

Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Discount retailer Dollar Tree announced Tuesday it will be raising its price point to $1.25 at all of its stores by next year.

The company said the decision is permanent and will allow more items to be sold at its locations.

Dollar Tree announced the price hike in its third-quarter earnings report, stating the $1 price point was constraining the number of offerings it could provide at its stores.

“The $1.25 price point, which will apply to a majority of Dollar Tree’s assortment, will enhance the company’s ability to materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials,” the company stated in its earnings report.

President and CEO Michael Witynski said the company’s pricing tests showed consumers broadly accepted the $1.25 offerings.

The company revealed in a survey that 91% of customers would continue to shop at Dollar Tree with the same or increased frequency even with the new price point.

“Lifting the one-dollar constraint represents a monumental step for our organization and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to meaningfully improve our shoppers’ experience and unlock value for our stakeholders,” Witynski said.

The new prices will also allow the company to combat what it calls “historically-high merchandise cost increases, including freight and distribution costs, as well as higher operating costs, such as wage increases.”

Dollar Tree will introduce the new price point in 2,000 locations in December, and the rollout will be complete by the end of the first fiscal quarter in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash suspect’s bail raises questions
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Jury gets case of white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York....
Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on economy