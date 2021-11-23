Advertisement

Search and rescue teams get ready for winter recreation

Mountain rescue groups are dedicated to saving lives in the back country.
Mountain rescue groups are dedicated to saving lives in the back country.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weather has been quite lately, but winter weather will be here before we know it. Mountain rescue groups are dedicated to saving lives in the back country. These groups, like search and rescue and technical rescue, provide free rescue services for people who get caught in a bad situation outdoors.

Rescue is a coordinated response from local law enforcement, highly trained volunteers, flight for life, and paramedics. 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Marc Maurer and the other rescue team members are available to help people in need. In the winter months, these technical rescues often involve avalanches but can vary. “The skill set that we need is very broad,” explains Maurer. “Could be anything from medical training to maneuvering up and down slopes, rope rescue techniques, all sorts of gear training, and various types of things that involve certification on a national level and certification at a local and team level.”

As a global pandemic swept across the country, more and more people took to the back country of the west. The increased traffic combined with weak snow pack meant that Colorado saw sharp rise in avalanche deaths last year. This year, search and rescue teams are looking to change that.

Most people hike deep into the wilderness so when hitting the trails search and rescue really wants to emphasize the need to be prepared as it can take up to six hours for them to find you in the event of an emergency. Some gear suggested by search and rescue includes GPS trackers so you can call for help even if you don’t have service.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

Latest News

Thanksgiving is a time for sharing food and giving thanks with family and that includes furry...
Vets share what Thanksgiving foods are good for your dogs
Colorado Elks Association donated $1,000 to the Western Region One Source to sponsor a Guitars...
$1,000 donation made to sponsor Guitars for Veterans program
In this photo made Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2009, the NBC peacock logo is shown in New York. (AP...
Thanksgiving programming changes
Montrose City Attorney announces departure