Advertisement

29 Rd. Bridge reopened after police activity

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, free services are available 24/7/365.
29 Road Bridge closure
29 Road Bridge closure(Taylor Burke)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, law enforcement responded to a report of an adult male on the edge of the 29 Rd. Bridge. The bridge was closed between Unaweep Avenue and C 1/2 Rd. due to increased law enforcement activity in the area.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency on this situation. The Grand Junction Police Department, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Colorado State Patrol all responded as well.

The MCSO had received a report of an adult male on the edge of the 29 Rd. Bridge by the Colorado River late Wednesday morning. Deputies and officers trained in crisis intervention and Mind Springs Mobile Crisis Clinicians spoke with the individual and successfully took the individual into protective custody later that afternoon.

During this time, the MCSO recommended motorists use alternate routes such as 5th St. Bridge or 32 Rd. Bridge until the situation was resolved. The bridge was reopened at 4 p.m. the same day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, free services are available 24/7/365. Call 844-493-TALK (8255). Text: TALK to 38255 or visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org for help.

29 Road Bridge closure
29 Road Bridge closure(Taylor Burke)

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
Rolled over SUV on Unaweep Ave. and Mayku Way
Two people arrested after two separate rollover crashes overnight
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood

Latest News

James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts Fresh Air Friday
Board Fox Games and Coffee
Local business is offering free gift wrapping
Amber Alert: Ta-Kyrah Blackman
Amber Alert deactivated, Ta-Kyrah Blackman safely located
Problems in the global supply chain continue to create issues for local businesses and for...
How the supply chain affects Colorado