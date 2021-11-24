Advertisement

Thanksgiving Day city closures

The City of Grand Junction and the City of Montrose will both be closed on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and the City of Montrose will both be closed on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

City of Grand Junction:

City of Grand Junction offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Trash collection will not occur on Thursday, Nov. 25, instead trash collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The latest recycling schedule can be found by contacting GJCRI at (970) 242-1036.

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 will be a parking meter holiday. Parking will be free in Downtown Grand Junction and in the Rood Avenue parking garage.

City of Montrose:

City of Montrose offices including City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and Police Department, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. The Black Canyon Golf Course will also be closed.

While the Montrose Police Department office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, officers will still be on duty responding to calls.

For residents whose trash collection occurs on Thursday, Nov. 25, collection will instead occur a few days prior. Residences west of Townsend Avenue will receive trash collection on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Residences east of Townsend Avenue will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Those who receive recycling pickup on Thursday, Nov. 25, will instead receive pickup on Friday, Nov. 26.

