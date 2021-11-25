Amber Alert deactivated, Ta-Kyrah Blackman safely located

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, an Amber Alert was issued this afternoon for 13-year-old Ta-Kyrah Blackman. An hour later, Blackman was safely located and the Amber Alert was deactivated.

At the time of the alert, Blackman was believed to be with 41-year-old Navarro Cathey. Officials believed Cathey was traveling in a 2001 Dark Blue Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and a spotlight on the driver side. The pair was believed to be in the Vail area of Colorado.

Amber Alert: Ta-Kyrah Blackman (Alert Sense)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.