Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts Fresh Air Friday

James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park
James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Celebrate the start of the holiday season with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday.

On Friday, Nov 26, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to any of the 42 Colorado state parks for Fresh Air Friday. This is the 7th year of the event, which encourages people to take some time over the Thanksgiving weekend to celebrate the outdoors and create new memories with the family.

“I think it’s a way for us to acknowledge what a wonderful place we live in and kind of that healing power of nature and getting outside as a remedy for what can be a stressful time. Sometimes during the holiday season, and so that is why they started it seven years ago, and it’s been very popular, so we’ve continued doing it,” said Travis Duncan, Public Information Officer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office wants visitors to know that this Friday is a state holiday, so some park centers may be closed or not fully staffed, but enforcement personnel will be patrolling the parks.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Rep. Lauren Boebert respond to FBI investigation and home searches
Road closure.
I-70 eastbound reopens after fatal crash
29 Road Bridge closure
29 Rd. Bridge reopened after police activity
Rolled over SUV on Unaweep Ave. and Mayku Way
Two people arrested after two separate rollover crashes overnight
Matthew Parker was arrested without incident and is facing charges of illegal discharge of a...
Man arrested after shots fired in Grand Junction neighborhood

Latest News

Board Fox Games and Coffee
Local business is offering free gift wrapping
Amber Alert: Ta-Kyrah Blackman
Amber Alert deactivated, Ta-Kyrah Blackman safely located
Problems in the global supply chain continue to create issues for local businesses and for...
How the supply chain affects Colorado
29 Road Bridge closure
29 Rd. Bridge reopened after police activity