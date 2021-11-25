Advertisement

Gluten free restaurant opening in Grand Junction called Plenty of Goodness

Plenty of Goodness
Plenty of Goodness(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Nov. 24, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A completely gluten free restaurant called Plenty of Goodness is opening December 5 in Grand Junction.

The owners, Stacy & Ernest Grunow, developed the idea after Stacy was diagnosed with Celiac disease and realized there was no safe place for her to eat in the Grand Valley with her family. As Celiacs and gluten intolerant individuals cannot have traces of gluten or it can make them very sick. The couple spent years researching & putting together recipes for their menu and gluten free kitchen.

”We took it in our own hands to create food that I & other people like myself can eat again,” said Stacy. “So that’s what our restaurant is about. It’s about eating healthy, eating whole, & if you are gluten intolerant or a Celiac individual like myself, you can come here, sit down & eat with your family & know that there’s not any gluten in our restaurant.”

Plenty of Goodness will be located inside the Mesa Mall in the food court and will showcase a diverse gluten free menu for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike.

Their website can be viewed here: https://www.plentyof-goodness.com/

Their Facebook can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/plentyofgoodness/

