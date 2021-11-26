Advertisement

Annual 5K GJ Turkey-Trot returns to Grand Junction

Turkey Trot at Lincoln Park
Turkey Trot at Lincoln Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual 5K GJ Turkey-Trot returned to Grand Junction this Thanksgiving after its absence last year due to the pandemic.

This morning the community put their athletic skills to the test during the Turkey Trot at Lincoln Park.

All the collected proceeds will go toward the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation (GJFF), which is the sole provider of the fund. The foundation uses the money for charity work.

Last year, they could still provide assistance but had to be tighter with their budget since the race was canceled. They expect about $75,000  in proceeds and, after expenses, about $40,000 to use year-round.

“We have a couple of different programs; just a grant program, people can apply for assistance, we have a scholarship program. We were with District 51 for the holiday program providing presents for District 51 students, and yeah, that’s what we use the funds for,” said Wesley Engbarth, President of GJFF.

Over 1,900 people registered to join the trot this year.

