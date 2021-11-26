The Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving dinner in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Salvation Army brought people from the community to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Food, conversation, and community were today’s scene at The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Joe West, Corp Officer, says the invitation was open to all to enjoy some turkey and a good time.

“We just have invited our friends, whether they’re people who are lonely that don’t have family around, whether they are living on the streets, whether they are living in the shelter, to come into our home and just have a nice thanksgiving meal together,” explained West.

The Salvation Army had about 30 volunteers helping out in the kitchen, serving food, and doing bus run out to shelters.

Carlo Mays, a volunteer, says she decided to offer some of her time to give back.

“Bless someone else besides just myself and my own family. The people where are very appreciative, very hungry, and I just wanted to cheer them up a bit if possible,” said Mays.

Mays says they make sure to let the guests know before entering that they are loved.

“Just a minute ago, a gentleman, who has come quite a distance, he said I just love it here because of the peaceful feeling, so that makes me feel good,” added Mays.

Captain West described the festive dinner as cheerful.

“Joyous, [there are] a lot of people with a lot of gratitude, which is appropriate for today. And you know, you go and talk to people down at the tables, and they are just grateful for a community of people who cares about them.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.