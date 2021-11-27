Roice-Hurst Humane Society holds a Black Friday adoption event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society held a Black Friday adoption earlier today.

The event’s adoption fees for cats, kittens, and dogs were only $58 in honor of Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s 58th year of creating bonds between pets and people in the community.

Sandy Higgins, the event coordinator, states the event is a great way to add a new furry family member, open up space for the shelter, and clear it out.

“We started at ten, and by noon we’ve adopted out seven dogs and seven cats and kittens. So, we only have a couple of dogs left; we have lots of kittens left. So, we are so excited to see the public turnout and want to add a new pet to their family just in time for the holidays,” said Higgins.

Higgins says if you weren’t able to make it today, there are still plenty of adoptable pets.

