Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An interstate crash closed parts of I-70 near Horizon Dr. around mile marker 30 in Grand Junction on Saturday afternoon. Three people were transported to the hospital as a result, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Authorities are saying by 4:45 p.m., westbound lanes on the interstate were closed for the investigation and vehicle extraction. By 7:20 p.m. those lanes had reopened. Two vehicles were involved, and both rolled as a result of the incident. According to police, one also rolled into nearby water.

Officers are continuing to investigate the situation.

