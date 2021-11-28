Advertisement

Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An interstate crash closed parts of I-70 near Horizon Dr. around mile marker 30 in Grand Junction on Saturday afternoon. Three people were transported to the hospital as a result, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Authorities are saying by 4:45 p.m., westbound lanes on the interstate were closed for the investigation and vehicle extraction. By 7:20 p.m. those lanes had reopened. Two vehicles were involved, and both rolled as a result of the incident. According to police, one also rolled into nearby water.

Officers are continuing to investigate the situation.

