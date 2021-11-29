Colorado on track for highest number of fatal crashes in fifteen years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado is about to hit a milestone that we don’t want, and that is highest number of fatal crashes in over fifteen years.

To date Colorado has lost over 590 lives in crashes across the state. This puts the state on pace to experience the worst year for crash fatalities since the early 2000s. After examination of 2021 fatal crash data, the Colorado State Patrol has already begun to hit hard on three of the highest areas in the state for fatal crashes in an effort to suppress this alarming trend.

Josh Lewis, a trooper with the state patrol says “We know driving under the influence kills people but we’re still finding people doing it. We know seatbelts save lives but we’re still writing tickets. Ultimately we want people to get behind the wheel sober and distraction free.” In addition, troopers will staff overtime shifts for DUI enforcement across the state while also lowering their tolerance on lane violations.

