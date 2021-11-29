A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now trying to get ownership of the dog. William Hammon, who was previously a K-9 handler for the US Army, started the K-9 program at the Delta Police Department back in 2016. Two years later he was placed with Raico. Since then Raico has not only been his partner, but his family dog.

Recently, Hammon separated from Delta Police. He says he was devastated when he found out the dog would be taken away and remain with the department. “Raico is more than just a partner or property to me,” states Hammon. “He came into my life when I was struggling with my parents death. He gave me purpose, comfort, he’s everything to me.” Hammon even states that in order to keep the dog with his family he offered the department full asking price of a brand new K-9 or $15,000 for the training of a new dog.

The Delta Police Department say the reason the K-9 officer was taken away was because he was paid for with tax payer money. They also said they can not speak about Hammon’s case specifically as it is a personnel matter, but, they did release a statement that says:

“K9 Raico is happy, healthy, and actively training with a new handler. Raico is not currently on active duty while he trains with a new handler. The City continues to evaluate Raico’s future, and we hope to see him return to active duty to serve with his fellow police officers in protecting the City of Delta.”

