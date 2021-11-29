Advertisement

The Kokopelli Farm Market brings back its Christmas Market

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Kokopelli Farm Market in Palisade is bringing back its Christmas Market.

The Market started this Friday; it offers a large selection of items like stocking stuffers, wreaths, photo opportunities, baked goods, and much more. Carol Harrison, co-owner of Kokopelli Farms, says the idea of hosting a Christmas Market was the idea of her daughter-in-law Lizzy. They all jumped aboard and have been enjoying it.

They invite the public to come to Palisade to experience some Christmas cheer.

“We’ve only been open for two days, and we’ve, and I think we’re really happy with the response. We’ve had a lot of our summertime customers come back in to say hi and pick up some of their favorites, and we’ve had a lot of new people also. We’ve had a really positive response” said Harrison.

The Christmas Market will be open every weekend until Christmas from 9 to 5.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened
Couple reunited with dog
Local couple reunites with their lost dog
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
Downtown Grand Junction
Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction
Montrose Football 111921
Montrose falls just short of state title game

Latest News

Art Market
The Copper Club Brewing Company holds Art Market
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened
Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction
Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction
Downtown Grand Junction
Small Business Saturday in Grand Junction