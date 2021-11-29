U.S. implementing travel restrictions to eight African nations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The U.S now has travel restrictions in place regarding visitors from eight countries in Southern Africa following the emergence of a new COVID variant know as the Omicron variant, all in an effort to help slow the spread.

Starting Monday, Nov. 29, travel restrictions are in place for visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswantini and Zimbabwe.

The U.S. joins other countries such as Japan, Israel, Hong Kong and Great Britain among others who have already implemented travel restrictions from the African countries.

Cases of the new Omicron variant have been found in several countries including Canada, Australia, Denmark, Botswana, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hong Kong. In the Netherlands, 13 cases of the variant have been confirmed among passengers onboard two flights. So far, there have been no confirmed cases in the United States.

The new ban does not apply to U.S citizens and lawful U.S. permanent residents, however, they will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test to return to the United States.

