Athlete of the Week: Mariah Martin

Martin nearly had a triple double on Friday, then scored a season-high 23 points on Saturday
Martin was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week after dominating at the Thanksgiving Classic
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU women’s basketball is undefeated through five games, their best start since 2017. Point guard Mariah Martin has the way so far despite being brand new to the team.

She fell just short of a triple double Friday night, then put up a season high 23 points on Saturday. Coach Taylor Wagner knew she was special years ago, when he recruited Mariah as a high school senior.

“Mariah is a great leader and a great point guard,” Wagner says. “We recruited her out of high school, then she went to Dixie State, she transferred from there, and we tried to get her again. Third time’s the charm.”

Martin is new to the Mavs, new to Colorado, but no stranger to the RMAC, having transferred from Westminster. It’s an interesting dynamic, coming in as a grad transfer and immediately being tasked to the offense. But despite being the point guard, and one of the team’s oldest players, she says that leadership role will come naturally over time.

“I feel like I’m in a way still trying to figure out my leadership role,” Martin tells us. “I am a lead by example kind of leader. I don’t feel the pressure because I’m older, it just comes naturally.”

Martin was just named RMAC offensive player of the week, averaging 18 points and 8 assists at the thanksgiving classic, a yearly tournament hosted at CMU.

“We’ve had to guard her the last four years, we’re really happy we don’t have to guard her this year,” Wagner reflected.

The Mavs begin conference play this weekend. They travel to Colorado Christian on Saturday, and MSU Denver on Sunday.

“Honestly, I just want to win,” Martin says. “I think with our system, we have a really good shot of being RMAC Champs, and then making it far in the tournament.”

