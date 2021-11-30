CDOT to implement traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon, as construction crews will be using a helicopter to fly rocks and debris out of the area following last summer’s mudslides in the canyon.

These traffic holds will start Tuesday, Nov. 30 and run through Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. CDOT says both east and westbound lanes of I-70 will be affected. While the helicopter is flying traffic will not be permitted to drive through the area. The closures will happened periodically from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and will last 20 to 30 minutes at a time.

CDOT says the operation is critical for safety as rocks and other material will be removed from fencing above and near the I-70 roadway. Crews will also repair fencing and other rockfall prevention barriers which were damaged by the debris flows last summer.

This work is subject to weather conditions.

For more information about the project, visit: https://www.codot.gov/projects/glenwood-canyon-emergency-repairs-2021

Drivers are also encouraged to ‘know before you go’. For road conditions and travel information visit: COtrip.org

