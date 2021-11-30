Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council discusses strategic plan at workshop

Other topics discussed included water infrastructure and the American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee
Grand Junction Major Chuck McDaniel posing a question during Monday's workshop.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council held a workshop on Monday night. Among the topics of discussion: the city’s strategic plan.

Councilors worked with a consultant hired to help the city through the process of ironing out its next strategic plan. Councilors also discussed their intention to make the plan easy for community members to understand. Among other points, members expressed their thoughts on the plan so far, and further edits they want to see completed before adopting it.

Sheryl Trent of SBrand Consulting, who worked with city council on Monday, explained that the council can decide for itself exactly what the plan should look like. ”If it’s a two-year plan... The council may want to do exactly what you’re saying which is ‘What are the things we’re trying to accomplish in the next two years?’. "

Other topics discussed on Monday included long-term water supply and infrastructure planning as well as the city’s American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee. Materials from the workshop can be found here.

