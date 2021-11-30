Advertisement

Hanukkah celebration in Grand Junction December 2nd

Hanukkah in GJ
Hanukkah in GJ(Gray TV)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, December 2, Grand Junction will be holding a public Hanukkah celebration inside the Mesa County Old Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. located at 544 Rood Ave.

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah began Sunday night the 28th and continues for 8 days, which celebrates the miracle of oil. When the Jews came back to their temple to rebuild it and light the menorah, the one jug of oil they found lasted eight whole days.

“Hanukkah is a lesson for everybody, not just for Jewish people,” said Rabbi Yossi Deitsch. “It’s a lesson for all mankind. This idea of spreading light. Because God is telling us that when we want to spread that little light we should remember that if we try a little bit, he’s gonna help you out & get you through any obstacle that comes up. When we try to spread light & try to do even a little bit, God says I’m going to help you get through all the challenges that may come up upon trying to do good.”

The celebration Thursday will include a menorah lighting, traditional music, dancing, and activities for children. They will also have donuts as it is custom to eat oily foods to celebrate the miracle of oil.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Couple reunited with dog
Local couple reunites with their lost dog
A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager

Latest News

Sunlight through trees at Kindred Reserve
What is seasonal depression?
Voters drop of their ballots at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Grand Junction,...
Looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections in Colorado
Grand Junction Major Chuck McDaniel posing a question during Monday's workshop.
Grand Junction City Council discusses strategic plan at workshop
DMEA provides statement regarding ongoing internal network issues.
DMEA and Elevate networks still down