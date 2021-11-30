Hanukkah celebration in Grand Junction December 2nd

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, December 2, Grand Junction will be holding a public Hanukkah celebration inside the Mesa County Old Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. located at 544 Rood Ave.

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah began Sunday night the 28th and continues for 8 days, which celebrates the miracle of oil. When the Jews came back to their temple to rebuild it and light the menorah, the one jug of oil they found lasted eight whole days.

“Hanukkah is a lesson for everybody, not just for Jewish people,” said Rabbi Yossi Deitsch. “It’s a lesson for all mankind. This idea of spreading light. Because God is telling us that when we want to spread that little light we should remember that if we try a little bit, he’s gonna help you out & get you through any obstacle that comes up. When we try to spread light & try to do even a little bit, God says I’m going to help you get through all the challenges that may come up upon trying to do good.”

The celebration Thursday will include a menorah lighting, traditional music, dancing, and activities for children. They will also have donuts as it is custom to eat oily foods to celebrate the miracle of oil.

