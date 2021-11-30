Advertisement

Two Cedaredge officials resign from their administrative positions

The Cedaredge Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to accept the resignations of the two officials.
Cedaredge Mayor Raymond Hanson
Cedaredge Mayor Raymond Hanson(Town of Cedaredge Colorado)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Cedaredge is undergoing two resignations within their administrative office.

According to Town Clerk Kami Collins, Raymond Hanson, Mayor of Cedaredge, and David Stahl, Interim Town Administrator have both handed in their resignations. The Cedaredge Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to officially accept the resignations of the two officials.

Mayor Hanson is an elected official who took office in April 2020 for a four-year term as mayor. Stahl was named the Cedaredge Interim Town Administrator. Neither official has responded to inquiries about their resignations, although Mayor Hanson is expected to provide a statement after the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday.

The special meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. After the acceptance of the resignations the board will then decide how to fill the empty positions and move forward.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Crash closes I-70 westbound, lanes since reopened
Couple reunited with dog
Local couple reunites with their lost dog
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Kokopelli Farm Market
Kokopelli Farm brings back Christmas Market

Latest News

DMEA provides statement regarding ongoing internal network issues.
DMEA and Elevate networks still down
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
A former Delta police officer who worked with a K-9 officer when he was on the force is now...
A former Delta police officer who worked with K-9 officer is now fighting for ownership of the dog
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper
Driver allegedly attacks Colorado State Trooper