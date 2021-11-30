Two Cedaredge officials resign from their administrative positions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Cedaredge is undergoing two resignations within their administrative office.

According to Town Clerk Kami Collins, Raymond Hanson, Mayor of Cedaredge, and David Stahl, Interim Town Administrator have both handed in their resignations. The Cedaredge Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to officially accept the resignations of the two officials.

Mayor Hanson is an elected official who took office in April 2020 for a four-year term as mayor. Stahl was named the Cedaredge Interim Town Administrator. Neither official has responded to inquiries about their resignations, although Mayor Hanson is expected to provide a statement after the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday.

The special meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. After the acceptance of the resignations the board will then decide how to fill the empty positions and move forward.

