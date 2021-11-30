Advertisement

Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released a warrant for 36-year-old Willie Wheeler, he is wanted for several counts of sex crimes against children.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released a warrant for 36-year-old Willie Wheeler, he is wanted for several counts of sex crimes against children. Wheeler is believed to have committed the following crimes with a child between June 2020 and November 2021.

Wheeler’s charges include:

  • 4 Counts of Sexual Assault on a Child - Position of Trust as a Pattern of Abuse F3
  • 4 Counts of Aggravated Incest F3
  • 3 Counts of Criminal Attempt of Sexual Assault on a Child - Position of Trust F5
  • 2 Counts of Indecent Exposure M1
  • 2 Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor F4
  • Promotion of Obscenity to a Minor F6

Wheeler is a Clifton resident, described as a 5′9″ male, 145 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office was not able to immediately provide a current photo for reference.

If you have any information about Wheeler’s whereabouts, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 244-6707.

For more information, please visit crimewatch.net.

