Advertisement

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital One said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that will get rid of all overdraft fees.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year.

It is one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice. The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so.

Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of the company’s effort to bring simplicity and humanity back to banking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity
Cedaredge Mayor Raymond Hanson
Two Cedaredge officials resign from their administrative positions
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 Glenwood Canyon Update 8/19/20
CDOT to implement traffic holds in Glenwood Canyon this week

Latest News

Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren
Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
4th person dies from Michigan high school shooting
Magnus
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Magnus’
Aiden Page, an Oxford High School senior, describes what it was like being in a classroom and...
Michigan high school student describes shooting
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes