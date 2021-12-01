Advertisement

Identities of two males found dead released by coroner’s office

If you or anyone you know is struggling call 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741.
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (12/3 at 2:50 p.m.): The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the two individuals who were found deceased on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The family of the victims has asked us not to publish their names due to the sensitivity of the situation. We chose to honor their request and will respect their privacy at this time.

Along with the release of the victim’s names, the coroner’s office did also release the cause of death for the two individuals. The 44-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was the victim of homicide. The cause of the 24-year-old’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and the coroner’s office ruled it a suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, there are resources available to you:

  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in a crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To reach them, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
  • Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speaker with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. This is a free 24/7 confidential service.

UPDATE (12/1 at 4:21 p.m.): At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible shooting at a residence on the 100 block of Mesa Vista Drive. The caller reported a member of the household shot at them causing a minor injury. The caller was able to safely leave the residence and call 911.

Upon arrival deputies worked to locate the suspect who was believed to still be inside the residence. Both the Grand Junction Police Department and the MCSO SWAT were called in to assist.

During this time, law enforcement closed down the surrounding roads of Mesa Vista Drive and South Broadway Drive and sent out an emergency notification to residents in the immediate area to shelter in place, while they worked to contact the suspect.

Ultimately a 24-year-old male and a 44-year-old male were found deceased. At this point, investigators believe all parties involved are accounted for and there is no ongoing public safety threat to the community.

The MCSO is leading the investigation. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the cause, manner of death, and the identity of the deceased once next of kin is notified.

The shelter in place has been lifted, and roads have been reopened. Although, residents can expect law enforcement presence in the area over the next several hours.

INITIAL ARTICLE: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible weapons offense at a residence on the 100 block of Mesa Vista Road.

Deputies are working to contact an individual and have closed Mesa Vista Road at S Broadway Road due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The sheriff’s office asks residents in the immediate area to shelter in place during this time.

This article will be updated once more information is released.

