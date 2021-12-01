Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren. Warren was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Bananas Fun Park. He has not returned to his residence near 34 1/5 Rd. and F Road since.

Warren is described as a 6′1,” white male, with blue eyes and black/gray hair. Officials believe he may be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata with a temporary Colorado tag of 370-5124.

Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

If seen, immediately call 911.

