Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man

If seen, please call 911 immediately. Deputies would like to verify his wellbeing.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren. Warren was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Bananas Fun Park. He has not returned to his residence near 34 1/5 Rd. and F Road since.

Warren is described as a 6′1,” white male, with blue eyes and black/gray hair. Officials believe he may be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata with a temporary Colorado tag of 370-5124.

Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

If seen, immediately call 911.

