New Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education directors sworn in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The newest directors of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education were sworn in on Tuesday. The new members, District C Director Andrea Haitz, District D Director Willie Jones, and District E Director Angela Lema were elected in the Nov. 2 election.

Haitz not only took up her new role on the board, but was voted board president as well. According to her, “Well, it was an exciting evening to see everybody come out. And we’re excited to get to work for our community. It’s just been a real privilege to be able to do this.”

Jones was voted the board’s vice president. He explained that, “You know it’s all about our kids... That’s what we’re all here for, to get our kids education going the right way and get these kids successful.”

Jones, Haitz, and Lema ran alongside each other as a group of conservative candidates. Lema was voted the board’s secretary-treasurer on Tuesday.

Haitz expressed her thanks to the district for placing its trust in her. “I am just really thankful for the district that we have, being willing to listen, and for the community members that came out. So again, just thankful for the community that we have and ready to get to work for making our district the best district possible.”

The board’s next meeting is December 16. That will be the last one before Christmas, after which things get started back up in January.

The secretary-treasurer’s responsibilities were previously overseen by Office of the Superintendent and The Board of Education Department Secretary Bridget Story. The new board however decided to vote a director, Lema, to fill that role.

