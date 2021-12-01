Shelter in place enforced in Redlands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible weapons offense at a residence on the 100 block of Mesa Vista Road.

Deputies are working to contact an individual and have closed Mesa Vista Road at S Broadway Road due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The sheriff’s office asks residents in the immediate area to shelter in place during this time.

This article will be updated once more information is released.

