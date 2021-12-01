Advertisement

Shining a light on animals for ‘Giving Tuesday’

An adoptable dog playing with a toy at the Mesa County Animal Shelter
An adoptable dog playing with a toy at the Mesa County Animal Shelter(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, called Giving Tuesday, kicks off the giving season as an international day of philanthropy.

Mesa County Animal Services says the Mesa County Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations go towards veterinary care and physical donations go towards the dogs and cats in need. Right now dog food, dog beds, blankets, towels, sheets, toys, and non clumping low dust cat litter are most desired.

”The blankets & sheets goes for kennel enrichment so they don’t have to sleep on the cold hard floor,” said Animal Services Officer Kevin Bozarth. “And toys are always accepted too. It’s a high stress environment regardless of what we do. But all those little things make it a little bit easier on them.”

Physical donations can be donated in person during regular business hours, and monetary donations can be accepted over the phone, by mail, or in person.

They are open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. except for holidays. Their phone number is (970) 242-4646

They are located at: 971A Coffman Rd. Whitewater, CO. 81527

