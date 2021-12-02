Avalanche give up 8 goals in blowout loss
The Nuggets also lost, blowing a 16-point second half lead
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Wednesday, December 1st:
NBA Basketball
Nuggets 103, Orlando 108
NHL Hockey
Avalanche 3, Toronto 8
Warrior Challenge basketball games on 12/2:
Fruita Monument vs. Horizon (3:30)
Grand Junction vs. Glenwood Springs (5:00)
GJ Central vs. Castle View (5:00)
Centaurus vs. Palisade (8:00)
