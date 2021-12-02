Advertisement

Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting
The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity
Missing: Grand Junction man, 66-year-old Dale Allen Warren
Missing: 66-year-old Grand Junction man
The collision shut down I-70 westbound near mile marker 30 on Saturday afternoon.
Two adults suffer serious injuries from I-70 collision
Mesa County Sheriff's Office - Photo Not Available
Wanted: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting
A woman posted surveillance video to social media that shows an Indiana police officer kicking...
GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’