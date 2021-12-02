GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program. This year, they are awarding $20,500 to local students for continuing education. Scholarship awards will range from $1,500 to $2,000. The scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education.

A committee of past educators appointed by the board of directors will review all applications received by the due date of March 1st and select a winner. The committee selects scholarship recipients based on a combination of weighted criteria including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements, and a personal essay.

Grand Valley Power has been awarding scholarships since 1996 and has given back over $236,000 to local youth for education and training.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.