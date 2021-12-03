Carson Lake project update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Carson Lake is part of the City of Grand Junction’s water supply network.

The Carson Lake Dam was reclassified as a High Hazard Dam in 2015 due to development occurring in the lower Kannah Creek basin. A safety evaluation was completed and issues were identified.

In July 2021, construction improvements began. The project included improvements to the outlet pipe assembly, the overflow spillway and channel, and the development of an Early Warning Telemetry System.

Due to cold weather conditions, the project was winterized in early November. Work will continue in the summer of 2022.

Carson Lake has been emptied and is closed for winter ice fishing. During this time, the National Forest System Road #108 between Land’s End Road and Carson Lake will remain closed until construction has been completed.

For information about trail closures and alternate routes, please contact the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forest Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.

