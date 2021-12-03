Advertisement

Grand Junction holds third annual Hanukkah celebration

Hanukkah celebration in Grand Junction
Hanukkah celebration in Grand Junction(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - December 2, Grand Junction held their third annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting on the fifth day of Hanukkah. Native Israeli born and now Grand Junction resident Ora Lee spoke to us about how important it is to bring a celebration here and how much it means for individuals to have the freedom to express their belief.

”I am so excited, this year has been the greatest attendance,” said Lee. “And I’m happy to see my Christian friends identify with the Jewish faith and support the Jewish faith. So its fabulous. I admire and appreciate the people who came all the way from New York to make sure this is happening.”

