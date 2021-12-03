Advertisement

Grand Junction mayor announces first priority of 2022 budget

Fire Station 3 in Grand Junction off 25 1/2 Road
Fire Station 3 in Grand Junction off 25 1/2 Road(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Mayor Chuck McDaniel announced that one day after the city approved the 2022 budget, his first top priority for the town was public safety.

Chuck stated that public safety makes up 30% of the annual budget bill recently passed. The portion of the account will be $74.1 million on public safety.

Fire Station 8 will recruit twenty-seven firefighters. The station, set to open next year, will be the newest in the Grand Valley.

The public passed the First Responder Tax in 2019, constructing this new station. The new budget will also fund police officers and additional first responders.

McDaniel states that this is not the only part of the city’s budget plan that will be in effect throughout the year. Other portions of the bill include mobility & infrastructure, economic development, housing, and quality of life.

The bill totals $237.5 million and authorizes 773 full-time employees, of which a majority is in public safety operations like first responders.

Portions of this budget will slowly get adopted throughout the year.

