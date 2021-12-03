Grand Valley Transit offers free rides for the month of December

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Transit is relaunching their free ride Saturday for the month of December. They are doing this as a way to show appreciation to their riders, offer extra support to the community, and spread holiday cheer.

They started this initiative for the first time in 2019 but had to halt it in 2020 because of capacity restrictions caused by the pandemic. Grand Valley transit hopes that this will help encourage community members to support local business as most people don’t want to have to worry about finding parking downtown during the holiday season.

Anytime Grand Valley Transit does these promotions they hope to promote local transit as the more times people take public transit you’ll see fewer cars on the road.

