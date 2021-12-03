Trees around the Grand Valley being cut down due to decay

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past year in the Grand Valley, many trees started to decay and die, making the city remove trees from the area.

Many of the trees, like Ash Trees, have decayed and died due to pest invasion.

Two of the three pests are native to Colorado. The Lilac Ash Borer and Ash Bark Bettle are native species to the state, wreaking havoc among Ash Trees.

The other common pest known around the country is the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species native to North-Eastern Africa.

The city is looking to remove 300 Ash Trees that have decayed from pest invasion.

Helping combat pests in the Grand Valley attacking trees, the city has started to spray some of the trees. But, unfortunately, the spray only lasts one year and will have retreatment on an annual basis.

A newer method meant to last for around 2-3 years is called tree injection. They will inject a tree with a particular chemical to help combat the pests.

They have focused on tree injection on the more giant diameter trees throughout the Grand Valley.

“We are trying to develop a program where the residents for the city of Grand Junction may be able to work with the city for a cost year program treating trees,” said Rob Davis, Grand Junction City Forester.

For current and new homeowners looking to purchase trees, Davis states that you should have a mix of trees rather than the same species.

The mix of trees prevents pests from jumping from tree to tree since certain pests attack specific tree species.

Davis also mentions that you should water all your vegetation evenly. So, for example, if you water your grass, make sure to water your trees as well.

Even watering can help prevent drought build-up in yards; pests can be attractive too.

