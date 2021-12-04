Biker group collects toys for kids at St. Mary’s Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local Grand Junction resident and a group called Biker Peeps of The Grand Valley hosted a toy drive to collect and donate new toys to kids in the hospital.

Kristina Cox and the biker group gathered Friday morning to deliver toys to children at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She says she set up a donation box and collected toy donations from people in the biking community.

Cox decided to host a toy donation drive because of a recent event that involved one of her friends from the biking community being hospitalized and couldn’t help but think of the kids who are there, as well.

“It is really hard to know that there is kids in the pediatric wing, that there is kids that are having a hard time, and I just wanted to brighten kids’ days and leave smiles and hopefully lift a weight off the parents,” said Cox.

Cox says the toys will also will benefit the Angel Tree Program at the hospital.

