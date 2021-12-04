Colorado State Patrol hiring troopers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol has started another big round of hiring for the position of State Trooper. They are currently seeking applicants for their Fall 2022 Cadet class and also for current troopers looking to transfer to the Western Slope.

Matthew Coonts has been a trooper with the 4A Fruita office for almost nine years. He says a big bonus to working here on the Western Slope is the fact that there’s minimal traffic when patrolling so it makes it easier to get from one end of the county to the other. He also says the weather is a big draw, which makes for a good place to live to enjoy the close by outdoor recreational activities.

“Just a great area to work at and you can dabble in a little bit of everything, not just crash to crash to crash,” said Trooper Coonts. “You can have the productivity to where you can make it feel that you’re impacting other people’s safety.”

As far as working as a trooper in general, Trooper Coonts says its an exciting job as every day is different. He also says its an extremely rewarding job. One example being the aftermath after a DUI arrest.

“Something as simple as they recognize after they have been detained and go though the whole process that they needed a lifestyle change,” said Coonts. “And they actually came back and shook my hand and said thank you. If it wasn’t for that then they would’ve been on a worse path, possibly could’ve killed someone. But I was able to prevent them from harming someone else if not themselves.”

It’s not just the Colorado State Patrol hiring. Here in Mesa County, Mesa County Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart says we are still in a labor shortage both on the Western Slope and across the country, and employers are having difficulty filling positions.

“And that’s really with all industries,” said Englehart. “They’re having a harder time finding employees right now for a variety of different reasons that the pandemic has created. So that’s what we’re trying to maneuver and adapt to right now.”

One scenario Curtis gave is the pandemic shifting the dynamic in many households. Families realized they only need one income earner instead of two. With one partner staying home full time and saving on daycare costs.

Curtis with the Workforce Center does go on to say that the labor force is gradually growing month over month and job orders are up at an all time high right now.

The application period to be considered for a Cadet Class in 2022 is open from December 6 – December 26. To apply or find out more information about becoming a trooper or cadet, visit https://csp.colorado.gov/employment/colorado-state-trooper-career-path

If you’re an employer if you need hep with writing job descriptions, posting positions, or recruitment, the Workforce Center can help. Please call 970-248-7560 to speak to an employment specialist. On the job seeker side, if you need help with job searching, how to be efficient at it, help with resumes, or with mock interviews, please call the same number.

