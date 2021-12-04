Meteorologist Brad Miller says farewell to KKCO 11 News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meteorologist Brad Miller signed off for the last time on KKCO 11 News on Friday.

Miller, who forecasted for the Daybreak and Midday Live shows, will be returning to his home state of Wisconsin. The KKCO 11 News team has very much enjoyed working with Brad over the past several years, and wishes him the best in his new chapter.

