The Redlands Rotary Club helps with Salvation Army food boxes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, The Redlands Rotary Club helped the Salvation Army put boxes together that will be filled with toys and food for people in the community.

The Rotary Club helps every year with assembling boxes that will then be distributed to families in need all over the Grand Valley. The club also donated money to help the Salvation Army fill the boxes.

We talked to one person on the Rotary Club who says they have been helping the Salvation Army for more than 20 years. He believes it’s one of the most important services they perform.

“We know there are folks in the community that can use the help, and we want to be that; it’s what Rotarians do,” said Frank Lindemann.

He says they’ve folded from 500-1000 boxes in the past and expect to do the same this year.

