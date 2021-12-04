Reported mountain lion sighting at elementary school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scenic Elementary School was put under a shelter in place by law enforcement Friday afternoon due to a mountain lion sighting in the surrounding area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call around 11 p.m. We talked to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Assistant Wildlife Manager, Ivan Archer.

He says he came out looking for evidence or signs of a Mountain Lion but didn’t find any. Archer says he can’t confirm that there was one in the area but says it is possible.

“They do come down into town when the deer move down in the fall for their winter range. The mountain lion can and does follow them down into their winter range,” said Ivan Archer.

The shelter in place was lifted at 2 p.m., and students were released. Archer says if you encounter wildlife such as a mountain lion or bear, do not run but make yourself look bigger and louder than you are by throwing your hands in the air and making noise.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.