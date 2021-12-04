RMAC releases statement regarding racist comments made towards CMU football team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Athlete Conference released a statement regarding racist comments made by attendees towards the Colorado Mesa Football Team during their game with South Dakota Mines on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Their statement reads, “These comments were abhorrent and stand in complete contradiction to the values and policies of the RMAC and its institutions. Thanks to administrators at South Dakota Mines, the individuals were identified and vacated the facility. Hardrocker representatives have been cooperative and responsive in directly addressing this matter. The RMAC has imposed a monetary fine on the institution and has also banned the offending individuals indefinitely from all RMAC events.”

South Dakota Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin also released a statement regarding the incident, “South Dakota Mines has zero tolerance for racism. We apologize to all who were harmed by the unacceptable actions of these individuals. Their behavior goes against the core mission, vision, and values of our institution.”

