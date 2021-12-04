Advertisement

Santa arrives at the Mesa Mall December 4

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Mall will celebrate Santa’s arrival December 4. There will be a celebration including Christmas crafts, pictures, and of course visits with Santa.

Saturday Santa will arrive at 10:30 a.m. to the JC Penny’s wing where there will be crafts for kids. Including marshmallow decorating, coloring, and letters to Santa. St. Nick will then be at the clock court to take pictures at 10:45. On Sunday at 9 a.m. before the mall opens there will be a ‘Sensitive Santa’ event for kids who may have sensory sensitivities at the clock court. Lights will be turned down and music will be off. Advance registration is requested for ‘Sensitive Santa.’

”I think its something that’s really special,” said Mesa Mall Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein. “Talking to Santa I know there’s a lot of families that have come out to see him year after year and those pictures are so precious and special to them. So I think its really important we have him out here this year.”

Looking ahead, Mesa Mall wants to make sure our furry friends get to visit with Santa too. There will be a ‘Paws & Claus’ event on Monday the 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. for dogs and cats to get pictures taken with their owners and Santa.

To find out more or to register for Santa photos, visit https://shopmesamall.com

