Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens for the winter season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “So, today is our favorite day of the year. It’s opening day for the winter season and despite some early-season challenging warm and dry weather, said Robinson.

Ryan Robinson, Powderhorn Marketing and Sales Director, is talking about the very little snowfall Powderhorn has been experiencing, which made delayed the original opening day but with the help of technology they finally were able to open the resort.

“The mountain crews have done an exceptional job getting a top to bottom route open using man-made snow, and we are just really excited to welcome everybody back this winter,” described Robinson.

Robinson says artificial snow is always a normal part of getting the resort open.

“But this year, we are a little more reliant on it than we would like to be. We are looking forward to that weather pattern changing and getting a little help from mother nature,” explained Robinson.

After pushing back the opening day due to lack of snow, Powderhorn Mountain Resort finally opened today for the 2021-2022 winter season. Still, people are thrilled the resort has opened its doors and are able to engage in winter sports like Daniel Sturgeon.

“Snowboarding, it’s the opening day. I mean, there’s some dirt out there but better than sitting on the couch,” exclaimed Sturgeon.

And as Corbin Kirby says, he was a little upset they had pushed the opening day.

“It was a safety hazard half the runs were still dirty; this is all man-made snow except for up at the top,” said Kirby.

But are happy they hit the mountains. Robinson says they celebrated the opening in a big way.

“A banner break for the first chair, which is a great running tradition, we hand out freshly baked cookies to the first people in line, and of course the highlight is just being able to ski and make turns on the mountain again,” said Robinson.

The resort will be operating seven days a week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm until mid-April.

