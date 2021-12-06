Eleven-year-old donating to charities for birthday wish

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Eleven-year-old Zoe Ramirez is participating in a scavenger hunt, but what makes this scavenger hunt so unique is the purpose.

“I just think it’s good to see more people happy,” said Zoe.

This fifth grader, for her birthday, does not want presents but donations for local charities. Katie Ramirez, Zoe’s mother, says giving back to the community is an essential part of the holiday season for them. “We thought it was neat when for her birthday, she decided to kind of make this a new tradition,” said Mrs. Ramirez.

Zoe, alongside her trusty wagon and parents, strolled through the neighborhoods. “We’re collecting toys, jackets, gloves, mittens, and pantry foods,” exclaimed Zoe.

This act of kindness was role modeled by her father, Brian Ramirez, a veteran who was a volunteer and representative of Toys for Tots. Zoe says she believes this holiday season people should help those who are less fortunate. “Christmas is about giving,” said Zoe.

Ramirez says she is a proud mother.

“For being so willing to give and they have never batted an eye about the situation, and it was their idea, and I think it takes an incredible amount of care and kindness to do what they do,” described Ramirez.

Zoe pulled that wagon full of donations with the goal to give back to the community. The collected items will be donated to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.