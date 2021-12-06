GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Veterans food drop occurred Sunday at the West Star Aviation lobby at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

The food is donated by Colorado VPW Posts and various organizations. At the event, a plane arrived with over 1,000 pounds of food, which then was unloaded from the aircraft and loaded onto trucks, and then transported to the Post Hall in Grand Junction.

We are told that during the next couple of weeks, boxes will be prepared for delivery to Veterans and their families throughout the Western slope from Loma to Glenwood Springs.

The event is sponsored by the Colorado Aviation Business Association and the Western Slope Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3981. The post commander says they’ve been involved with this for three years now.

”When they came a few years ago, they gave us the talk, and they talked about what the program entailed, and we believe it was a good idea, and we are all for helping veterans, so that is why we got involved in it,” said Dan Mina Post commander, VFW Post 398.

They expect to deliver over 100 food boxes before Christmas day.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.