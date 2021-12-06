Health department opening Monoclonal Antibody treatment clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health in collaboration with Family Health West, is opening a Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, located at 401 Kokopelli Blvd. in Fruita.

Treatments will be available to residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms, or those who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe illness.

According to the health department, “Monoclonal antibodies act as a substitute for the natural antibodies your body produces after being vaccinated or after being exposed to COVID-19 and recovering. At this clinic, they will be administered through four injections under the skin. The injections are given during the same appointment. Patients can plan on about 15 minutes for the injections, followed by one hour of monitoring. The treatment has been given Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.”

“These treatments are another way we’re working to combat COVID in our community. For very vulnerable patients at times of high community transmission these treatments are another option to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Jeff Kuhr, Director of Public Health for Mesa County said. “We continue to ask for our community’s support to take measures to control community spread as MCPH works to fight this virus and the post-holiday surge we’re expecting,” Kuhr added.

The clinic is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Dec. 7 with the ability to administer 50 treatments per day, and the capacity to expand to 100 treatments per day, depending on the availability of injections.

The infusion center will be open by appointment only Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, please visit scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com. For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

